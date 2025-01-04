Pakistani showbiz actress Dania Anwar says that she did not intend to get married again, but when she found a good person, she decided to get married.

Dania Anwar recently participated in a podcast where she spoke openly about her first marriage, divorce, and second marriage.

Dania Anwar said that her first marriage was at the age of 19 and this marriage lasted for 6 years, but her first husband was addicted to drugs and his behavior was getting worse day by day. He not only used to torture her but also ridiculed her, due to which she decided to end the relationship.

Dania said that after the divorce, she had thought of not getting married again for some time, but soon a good person came into her life, with whom she was in a relationship for two years. The actress revealed that her daughter encouraged her to get married again.

According to the actress, she got married again not only for her own happiness but also for the well-being of her children.

The actress also said that she is now 37 years old, and she feels peace and happiness in her life because her mother-in-law and father-in-law are also very good, who also guide her a lot.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, in a program, Dania Anwar revealed that she is the daughter-in-law of famous film actor Nadeem Baig and the wife of Farhan Baig.