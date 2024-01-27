Karachi: President Arif Alvi has said that baton is not the solution to every problem, blocking YouTube and the internet will not solve the problem.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony at the University of Karachi, President Arif Alvi said that acquiring knowledge is not the only way to solve problems in the world, educated people have committed many atrocities in the world, and education is not the basis of training.

The President said that science and technology are on the rise and humanity is on the decline, when the Jews are discussed, what is happening in Gaza today is covered up, all these are being done by educated nations.

President Arif Alvi said I say something, something else is playing on TV, something happens and the message goes something else, we have always opposed technology and new inventions, even today the Internet and YouTube are blocked, and turning off YouTube and the Internet will not solve the problem.

He further said that the stick is not the solution to every problem, the matter will not be solved with the stick, the law is made from the Quran and Sunnah, the job of the judge is to enforce the law, it is in the Quran that justice should not be left behind even in enmity.