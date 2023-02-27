Salman Khan’s Dancing Dad will be updated by choreographer and director Remo D’Souza with Abhishek Bachchan now playing the lead role.

Salman confirmed his partnership with Remo for this project in 2017. The father in the narrative goes to great lengths to fulfil his daughter’s desire to become a dancer.

The two then worked together on the movie Race 3 after the project was postponed for an undisclosed reason. However as of late, sources have indicated that the director intended to restart the project.

Sources claim that the movie, provisionally titled Dancing Dad, will debut next month. The team is delighted to shoot this distinctive dance film with Abhishek Bachchan and a small child in the lead, and pre-production work has already started,”

All of Remo’s movies have been about outstanding dancers, but this one, according to sources, is actually about a non-dancer who learns the skill for his daughter’s desire.

The team of Dancing Dad is in discussions with a digital platform and will release the film directly on OTT. The agreement has been finalised, and the platform will shortly make an official statement, according to sources.

The film’s creators are in discussions with two renowned actors about playing the female lead. By year’s end, Dancing Dad is anticipated to be released.