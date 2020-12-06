The latest instalment of EA Sports’ franchise hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Friday and many were expecting revolutionary graphics.

While facial capture technology and a new camera angle have proved to be popular, the game’s more realistic approach has resulted in drabber colours.

YouTuber MGH shared a screenshots of FIFA 17 on last-gen consoles alongside one of FIFA 21 on PS5 captioned: “Why does FIFA 17 look better than Next Gen FIFA 21?”

Both screenshots are from Manchester United vs Chelsea and in the FIFA 17 image, the grass is a much stronger shade of green.

FIFA 21 meanwhile, has a much flatter-looking pitch with less detail.

Other images of FIFA 17 have reemerged following the tweet and you can judge the graphics for yourself.

FIFA 17

It’s a very tough one to call.

Fans have reacted to the images and they think FIFA 17 as a whole looks much better than this year’s iteration.

