KARACHI: Against the decision of Commissioner Karachi regarding not increasing milk price, the dairy farmers have announced to increase milk price by 10 rupees per litre from Monday.

With increase of 10 rupees, the new price of milk in Karachi would be Rs140 per litre.

Earlier, Commisioner rejecting the dairy dealers and dairy farmers constituted Cost Assessment

to decide about the price of milk keeping in view different aspects and present a report within a week.

On the other hand the Dairy Cattle Farmers Association against the Commissioner decision has announced to increase milk price Rs10 per litre at their owne.

President DCFA Shakir Gujjar said that we are against cost assessment of milk and price of milk price will increased by Rs10 per litre from Monday