Accused Sindh Assembly members Sardar Khan and Burhan Khan Chandio appeared before the court in the case.

Umme Rubab Chandio, who is pursuing the murder case of three members of her family, was also present in the court.

“Sardar Chandio has been an accused in the case but he brings with him hundreds of people, as he was coming to attend a Jirga,” Umme Rubab talking to media said after the hearing.

“Police has still failed to arrest absconding accused of the murder case,” she further said.

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party’s MPA Sardar Chandio, fearing arrest in the triple murder case had approached the Sindh High Court for interim bail.

In his plea, Sardar Chandio pleaded the court to grant him interim bail in the case as he was cooperating in the investigation.

The SHC granting interim bail to Sardar Chandio directed him to submit Rs one million as surety.

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

Recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had apologized to Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of three members of her family.

Talking to media after the meeting with the IG Sindh, Umme Rubab had said that the police have failed to arrest absconding culprits during the last three years period.

“The IG Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits,” she had said and hoped that the assurances from the top cop would materialize soon and those behind the heinous act would be put behind bars.