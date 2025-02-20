Bollywood star Salman Khan was seen posing as a rickshaw driver on a busy road in Saudi Arabia, leaving fans shocked and confused.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is dressed in the uniform of rickshaw drivers worn in Saudi Arabia and is standing near a rickshaw.

Salman Khan is wearing a red handkerchief around his neck in a special Mumbai style and is wearing a checked shirt.

However, Dabangg Khan fans should not worry because the film industry’s brother Salman Khan is shooting for a Hollywood film in Saudi Arabia.

This shooting is actually taking place for the film with which Salman Khan is making his Hollywood debut. It is a remake of the 2021 film Seven Dogs.

It should be noted that the details and information about the characters of this film have not been received yet, but fans are already desperate.