Cyrus Mistry, 54, the former head of the Indian giant Tata Sons, was killed in a car accident on Sunday close to the financial centre of Mumbai, according to Indian police.

Mistry was ousted from his position as chairman of Tata Sons, the parent firm of the $300 billion Tata conglomerate that makes everything from salt to software, in a boardroom coup in 2016.

This led to a protracted legal dispute, which India’s highest court ultimately determined in Tata Group’s favour. On Sunday afternoon, the incident happened in Palghar, which is 100 kilometres north of Mumbai.

According to B. Patil , the top police official in the Palghar district, Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Gujarat with three other people. Mistry died at the scene of the crash when his car hit a divider, said a top Mumbai police source.

Several well-known politicians and businesses tweeted their condolences after learning of Mistry’s passing. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mistry’s death was unexpected and shocking.He was a smart businessman who thought India could prosper economically.Since his demise, the economic and industrial worlds have suffered significantly, according to Modi.

Tata Sons and the Mistry family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Since the conglomerate was established more than 150 years ago, Mistry has served as the group’s sixth chairman and the second non-Tata chairman.