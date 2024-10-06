A fierce standoff between law enforcement and the PTI has occurred in Islamabad over the past few days, underscoring the fragile situation of political dissent in the nation.

On the one hand, concerns regarding the repression of democratic rights are raised by the government’s blocking of mobile phone signals, the stationing of about 6,000 law enforcement officers, the construction of barricades out of 600 shipping containers, the use of anti-riot gear, and the hundreds of arrests that have occurred in the capital. It is questionable if these measures were appropriate given the purported threat that the protests posed. The government’s capacity to manage internal security through civilian law enforcement is further called into doubt by the army’s call-up. Can’t the cops put an end to a political protest? Using the army to support civil authority should only be done in dire circumstances.

However, the PTI’s combative style and track record of inciting instability cannot be disregarded. The party’s demands, which center on the release of their leader and the assertion that they are defending the independence of the judiciary and lower inflation, are at the core of these demonstrations. They also seek “haqeeqi azadi,” or true freedom. An important factor in these kinds of advancements is timing. The protests are happening as Pakistan gets ready to host the SCO summit and as Imran Khan and his wife are about to face charges in another high-profile Toshakhana case. The government’s hard-line stance may be explained by the combined pressures it faces, but it runs the risk of escalating political division at a time when stability and unity are most needed in the nation.

As of the publishing of this article, conflicting reports regarding the KP chief minister’s potential imprisonment had raised more questions. There have been questions generated by the PTI’s allegation that the CM was being targeted for arrest and the Rangers’ presence at KP House in Islamabad. There are conjectures that the administration is attempting to establish governor’s rule in KP. The chaos in Islamabad and the surrounding areas, as well as the smaller demonstrations in Lahore, bring to mind the PTI and PAT’s four-month protest in 2014, which was violent at times and paralyzed the nation’s capital for four months. The PTI and the government alike must take a step back and reevaluate their strategies. While the PTI shouldn’t permit its protests to degenerate into violence and stir up instability, the government must make sure that its activities respect the democratic right to peaceful protest.

It is imperative for all parties to acknowledge that individuals bear the brunt of life disruptions resulting from blockades and the potential for violent protests. The combatants need to control their worst tendencies and put the welfare of the country ahead of their own personal interests.