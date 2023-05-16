ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program, SK Niazi discusses the current political instability and judiciary rule with his guest including Brigadier ®️ Haris Nawaz Defense Analyst, PTI leader Dr. Seemi Bukhari , Law Expert Aman Ullah Kanrani and Senator Gayan Chand. Chairman of Roze TV, SK Niazi raised his concerns on current horrible situation of the country.

Replying to a question, Brigadier ®️ Haris Nawaz said what IK said is unforgivable. He criticized IK and said he brain washed the youth. Thanks to Allah that Army controls the situation with great courage and patience. He said no one is talking about people, economy and inflation. He suggested that political parties must sit together and solve the problems of the country. Army buildings were attacked, he added. He shared that the damage which Army faced is really big. He stressed that to go back to normal situation than there must be a political stability in country first.

Answering to a question, PTI leader Dr. Seemi Bukhari told that “I m the resident of Lahore I never witnessed a single PTI worker in vandalism. She said “Protest is the constitutional right of the people.” People get angry after the arrest of IK and showed their reaction in the form of protest. She requested that there must be an inquiry on recent vandalism. She cleared that PTI only wants elections not vandalism or unrest. Damaging important buildings is not our hobby. Our workers were tried be blamed by govt. She also said govt misinterpret Yasmin Rashid statements. She said PDM protest facilitated by Govt itself by all means.

Responding to a question, Law Expert Aman Ullah Kanrani said “Judiciary doesn’t give such judgments which can’t be implemented. Reaction of the people depends on those judgments. He stressed on that law must be same for everyone.

He assured that “NAB arrested IK according to the law. Release of IK will affect remaining cases. He also criticizes that “it’s not fair to welcome someone with the smile and other with anger.” He also claimed that Court’s 14th May decision is ineffective now. He also cleared that today parliament sent reference regarding to the interference in parliaments affairs.

PPP’s senator Gayan Chand shared that all the PPP’s central leadership participated in PDM today’s rally.

He also added that PPP is not in the favour of rallies against judiciary. People came out for justice and nobody can stop them. He said people will only understand and accept the system when there is justice in the society.

He stressed on that we believe in 4/3 majority decision of court. He also accepted that the arrest way of IK was not good.