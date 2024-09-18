Karachi: In August 2024, the current account was a surplus of 7.5 million dollars.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, due to increase in exports and decrease in imports, the current account was a surplus of 75 million dollars in August 2024, and the current account was facing a deficit of 246 million dollars in July 2024. Current account deficit in July-August of this financial year was 171 million dollars, while the current account deficit was 893 million dollars during July-August of last financial year.