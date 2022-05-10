<!-- wp:image {"width":1042,"height":695} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/facebook_post_image_1621403428-696x464.jpg" alt="Currency rates of NBP" width="1042" height="695"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI:Following are the <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">selling\/buying<\/a> rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>CURRENCY SELLING BUYING<br>USD 189.83 185.58<br>GBP <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">234.62 229.31<\/a><br>EUR 200.75 196.62<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>JPY 1.4573 1.4245<br>SAR 50.67 49.41<br>AED 51.70<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> 50.86<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->