<!-- wp:image {"width":905,"height":453} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/Seifsa-spells-out-options-to-mitigate-exchange-rate-risk-800x400-1-696x348.jpg" alt="Currency rates of NBP" width="905" height="453"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI:Following are the<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> selling\/buying rates<\/a> of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>CURRENCY SELLING<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> BUYING<\/a><br>USD 188.97 184.73<br>GBP 232.22 226.99<br>EUR 198.59 194.50<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>JPY 1.4429 1.4105<br>SAR 50.39 49.23<br>AED 51.46<a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/"> 50.62<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->