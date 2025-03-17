SOUTH WAZIRISTAN : Authorities have announced a curfew in both districts of South Waziristan starting Monday.According to notifications issued by the deputy commissioners of Upper and Lower South Waziristan and Tank, all roads will remain closed from 6am to 6pm.

The Zalai to New Cadet College Wana Rod, Tanai, Sarwehai, and Jandila Road, Tanai, Sarwekai and Jandola Road will be blocked, while Wana-Gomal Zam Road will remain open for travelers.Additionally, the Ahmadwam to Kotkai Road and Bibi Ragzai to Jandola Road will be closed.

Authorities have advised commuters to use alternate routes.