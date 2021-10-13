PAKPATTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday killed three terrorists of a banned outfit during shoot out in Punjab’s Pakpattan.

According to spokesperson, the CTD personnel conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Pakpattan during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire. The operation was carried out on the identification of three arrested terrorists named Manzoor and his two other accomplices.

The law enforcement agencies personnel returned the fire as a result three terrorist were killed and four to five terrorists managed to escape from the scene, the CTD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also informed that dead terrorists were involved in terrorist attack on 10 Muharram in Bahawalnagar. Explosive material and arms were also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists.