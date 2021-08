LAHORE: Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday apprehended two alleged terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Lahore’s Jallo Pind.

A CTD spokesperson said that the alleged terrorist was arrested from Jallo Pind and identified as Abdul Manan and Imran. They were plotting to launch a terror strike during Muharram, he said.

The CTD also recovered ammunition from the terrorists. Both were shifted to an unknown location.