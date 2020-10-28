On Tuesday – a day after all members of South Africa Cricket (CSA) board resigned – the apex body announced the fixtures for the upcoming home season.releases-2020-21-home-season-details-england-sri-lanka-australia-and-pakistan-to-tour-south-africa

Teams like Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan will visit the rainbow nation. CSA have already secured government permission last week for next month’s tour by England.

In February-March 2021, Australia will arrive for three Tests. Similarly, Pakistan will follow for three ODIs and as many T20Is in April. However, no details for the tours by Australia and Pakistan have been provided as yet.

Not to mention that all the matches will take place behind closed doors. Moreover, all the fixtures will either be a part of ICC World Test Championship or ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

“We are delighted to announce the schedule of men’s international cricket for the home season. It is an absolute pleasure to deliver more good news for our cricket-loving fans to consume, following last week’s confirmed tour against England and domestic season launch,” said CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender in an official statement

“I would like to express my gratitude and thanks on behalf of CSA, to the boards of England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan for their agreement to these tours and assisting us in bringing the beautiful game to the South African public under the ‘new normal’ that COVID-19 has presented us. I am certain that very competitive displays of cricket will thoroughly entertain us,” he added.