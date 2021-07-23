SHEIKHUPURA: A man who might be afraid of being injected created quite a scene at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Sheikhupura when after being registered at the centre, he tried to run away but the vaccination centre staff got hold of him and gave him a jab of the vaccine on Friday.

A young man soon after filling up a registration form for Covid-19 vaccination at Waris Shah Auditorium Hall Vaccination Centre took fright of the injection.

He tried to sneak away from the centre when the staff at the vaccination centre stopped him from leaving the place without having the vaccine shot.

The video of the funny incident has gone viral in which it could be seen that a young man is behaving like a child and is trying to wrestle himself free but the police officials and vaccination centre staff got hold of him, barring him from leaving the centre. The man could be seen pleading and weeping for not being injected but the vaccination centre staff is persistent to inject him. At last, the staff manages to bring the reluctant man around and he agrees to get the vaccine shot.