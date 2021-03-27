The crushing-season of has come to an end in Punjab while the production units convey to the sources that 3-400,000 tons of sugar will remain available throughout the season. .as per the details, the report was submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. It says that if the supply chain stays restored, there would be no sugar crisis throughout the year.

Sources say that Punjab’shave 3-400,000 tons of surplus sugar and more than 2.55 million tons in total. Punjab needs 2.25 million tons of sugar till the next crushing season.

The province’s produced a total of 3.8 million tons of sugar during the season while Punjab’s total annual sugar requirement is up to 3.4 million tonnes. If the sugar supply chain is maintained, there will be no crisis throughout the year.