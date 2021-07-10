The three-match one-day series between South Africa and Ireland is a must-win for both teams as they attempt to break into the qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ireland has played nine matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and won only two, meaning they are 10th in the standings with 20 points. However, they’re just 10 points away from breaking into the top eight – the automatic qualification slots – and will be hopeful of embarking on a run of wins in the series to strengthen their position.

South Africa are positioned at the bottom of the table, having won one of their three games so far in the series. Their tour of Ireland provides them an opportunity to grab 30 points, a return that will take them to the fifth spot in the standings.

South Africa have won all of their last five matches against Ireland, and coming in on the back of a successful tour of the Caribbean, they’ll be primed to take maximium points.

The two sides went head-to-head last in an ODI in 2016 for a one-off game in Benoni. Temba Bavuma, the current South Africa ODI captain, smashed 113 runs alongside Quinton de Kock’s 82 off 66 as the Proteas posted a daunting 354/5.

Ireland stuttered in their chase, and failed to get a partnership going. They were bowled out for 138 in the 31st over, with JP Duminy returning career-best figures of 4/16 to help South Africa win by 206 runs.