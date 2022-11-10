LAHORE: Hania Aamir, an actor, was recently forcefully threatened in Gujranwala by a huge group. A group of male fans surrounded the “Ishqiya” singer as she was returning home after appearing in the city on business.

After being surrounded by numerous fans, the “Mere Humsafar” actress and her friends had to be helped by male escorts.

Additionally, there are videos of enraged fans acting inappropriately with her, including some who shoved each other and others who tried to grope her.

Fortunately, Hania Aamir was able to flee in her car as fans frantically tried to take images of her.