RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was named Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The great news was shared on Twitter by the Critics Choice Awards’ official account, who also thanked the entire team. Congrats to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie, winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, they wrote in their message.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie – winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

SS Karthikeya, Rajamouli’s son, and both of them received the honour. The movie also won another prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards in the category of Best Song.

Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two liberation fighters, are the subjects of the historical drama film RRR. More than INR 1200 crore was made by the movie worldwide.

In the lead characters of Rajamouli’s masterpiece are Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. In addition, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn play important roles in the movie.

Natu Natu, a song from the Indian pride movie RRR, also won a Golden Globe in 2023 for Best Original Song.