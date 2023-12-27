Cristiano Ronaldo, the star footballer from Argentina, went to the highest goalscorer ribbon in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won another big honor in 2023 and has become the top goalscorer this year.

According to media reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe by scoring 53 goals.

In the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo crossed the milestone by scoring 2 goals on penalty for Al-Nasr, Al-Nasr defeated Al-Ittihad by 5 goals to 2 and won the third consecutive victory.