The captain of Al-Nassr turned to Twitter to clarify the situation amid multiple rumours that the Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was deteriorating.

The seven-year relationship between Ronaldo and the influencer was documented in a picture that was released on Sunday with the caption, “Cheers to Love.”

Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s relationship was reportedly in trouble earlier, according to Portuguese media, and they were just together to “feed the product.”

Since months, I have been stating that. They’re struggling, and it looks like they’ll break up soon. In actuality, CR7 has had enough of her. Reality is as stated. There won’t be a wedding, I continue to declare. Daniel Nascimento said this during an interview. He claimed that they collaborate to feed the product.

The couple’s behaviour at previous public events was examined by psychologist Quintino Aries, who was invited to the broadcast, and conclusions were drawn.

“Ronaldo’s recent actions indicate two things: first, that his personal life is not currently joyful; second, that the more distance he experiences from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the angrier he becomes. And we all know why he’s drifting further and further away from his family,” Quintino said.

It should be mentioned that Ronaldo signed a contract with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia last year in a deal that was reportedly worth more than 200 million euros. The 37-year-old signed a deal that would keep him working until June 2025.