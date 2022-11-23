LONDON: Manchester United declared on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo’s contentious second stint at the club would end with “immediate effect,” just as news broke that the Premier League giants’ US-based owners, the Glazer family, would consider selling.

Ronaldo, a forward for Portugal, laid the groundwork for his departure from Old Trafford last week with an angry television interview, in which he claimed to feel “betrayed” by the team and to have little regard for Erik ten Hag, the new manager.

In a statement, Manchester United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving by mutual consent and with immediate effect.

The group extends its sincere gratitude for his immense contribution over the course of his two stays at Old Trafford, where he scored 145 goals in 346 games, and wishes him and his family the best of luck in the future.

Everyone at Manchester United is still committed to advancing the group’s achievements under Erik ten Hag and collaborating to produce results on the field.

In a statement of his own, Ronaldo said: “We have decided to terminate our contract early after talking with Manchester United.”I adore Manchester United and the supporters, and that won’t ever change.But right now looks like the ideal opportunity for me to search for a new challenge.

“I send my best wishes to the squad for the remainder of the year and beyond,”

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was harsh about the club’s US owners during his interview, and he also criticised the Old Trafford management and Ten Hag. Ronaldo is presently in Qatar with the Portugal team for the World Cup.

Ronaldo claimed that the Glazer family was more concerned with United’s potential for financial gain than with its performance on the field.