<!-- wp:image {"width":1034,"height":620} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6281e4948df84.jpg" alt="Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President's office in Colombo on Sunday. \u2014 AFP" width="1034" height="620"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sri Lanka was set to <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">form a new cabinet <\/a>on Monday as bitter political rivals make common cause to tackle a worsening economic crisis after last week's deadly violence, party leaders said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Protestors remained camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence demanding that he resign meanwhile, as troops continued to patrol the streets while ordinary Sri Lankans queued up for scarce supplies.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ranil Wickremesinghe,\u00a0appointed\u00a0prime minister for a sixth time on Thursday, has struggled to form a \u201cunity government\u201d after the main opposition insisted that Rajapaksa should follow his brother Mahinda who\u00a0quit\u00a0as premier last week.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, two stalwarts from the main <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Samagi Jana Balawegaya<\/a> (SJB) opposition party agreed to break ranks and join an \u201ceconomic war cabinet\u201d, party sources told\u00a0<em>AFP<\/em>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said his party would not block in parliament any legitimate \u201csolutions to the economic problems\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Another opposition group, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), said they will also offer conditional support to Wickremesinghe, overturning their earlier decision not to.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe will support any correct decisions taken by the new government to address our grave economic crisis,\u201d SLFP leader Maithripala Sirisena said in a letter to the premier.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Official sources said the full cabinet was likely to be sworn in ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary session, the first since 73-year-old Wickremesinghe's appointment.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Four ministers were sworn in on Saturday, all from Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">SLPP<\/a>) party.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>However, there is no finance minister yet, and it is widely expected that the prime minister will retain the crucial portfolio to lead ongoing negotiations with the IMF for an urgent bailout.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Wickremesinghe has also called for international support.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He held talks on Sunday with World Bank and Asian Development Bank representatives in Colombo focusing on the issues facing the supply of medicines, food, fuel and fertiliser, his office said in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWhile explaining that discussions have been positive, the prime minister stated that the government is facing the immediate challenge of securing funds to pay for the fuel requirement for this coming week,\u201d the statement said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cDue to the dollar shortages in the banks, the government is now exploring other options of securing the necessary funding.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Shortages of food, fuel and medicines, along with record inflation and lengthy blackouts, have brought severe hardships to the country's 22 million people.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->