RAWALPINDI : Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, said Pakistan desperately needed Imran Khan back in power.Right now, she noted the situation of the country has turned worse as terrorism has again engulfed the country. Talking to the media, she said, “after a week we have been allowed to meet the PTI founder while adding Imran Khan has not received books which were sent for him in the last week.”

She said responsibility of all petitions has been given to Salman Akram Raja and Salman Safdar and today, the real lawyers of PTI founder was not allowed to meet him.She said since the new judges in the IHC, the petition of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case has been delayed many time and it was the very purpose of these transfers and postings.

She added all the cases against Imran Khan were ‘political’ and those wanted in the corruption cases turned out to be rulers.