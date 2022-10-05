By District Reporter

CHAKWAL: Senior journalist Khawaja Babar Salim Mehmood said on Wednesday that Chakwal district is the spiritual land of Sufis, saints and this is the reason why despite all the difficult conditions and a large number of Afghans, the crime rate in Chakwal district is higher than other 36 districts of Punjab. I am quite low. In terms of law and order, Chakwal district is still the most peaceful region of Punjab, but now in the changed situation, there is a need for serious measures by the administration and the police to control the crimes and this is the reason why the new DPO. The 15 lakh people of Chakwal district have high expectations on the appointment of Kamran Nawaz Panjotha, because the number of thefts, robberies and murders in Chakwal district is increasing day by day. He was speaking live from Chakwal Press Club Studio. The host of the program, Zulfikar Mir, said that there is a trend of continuous increase in the incidents of theft and robbery, but unfortunately, the report of all these operations is not being registered in the police stations, which is a matter of concern. Senior journalist Khawaja Daniyal Saleem said that the whole system is the system is rotten, the investigation system is very poor and the judicial system is on gold. Life and wealth are not safe. Young journalist Mehran Zafar Malik said that the genie of inflation is still out of the bottle and the problems of the common man are increasing day by day. But its effects have not yet reached the common man. Senior journalist Raja Iftikhar Ahmed said that the current situation has arisen due to political instability, the role of public representatives in Chakwal district has almost disappeared and public representatives have not been seen in public for the past several months. Senior analyst Abdul Khaliq Darwish said that the people will get a big relief if the artificial inflation in Chakwal district is controlled. People will benefit. The prices of essential commodities fixed by the district administration are not available in any shop in Chakwal district, so special measures should be taken to eliminate artificial inflation.