Karachi: Syed Haider Ali Shah, brother-in-law of Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, is on ventilator in Germany hospital for the last six days. According to the information received, the sons of former local cricketer Syed Aftab Ali Shah could not wake up in the morning after sleeping at night. The family has requested prayers for the speedy recovery of Hyder Shah, who is being treated at a local hospital in Germany.