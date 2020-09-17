Cricket system in country needs to be restructured: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the cricket system in the country needs to be restructured which will make Pakistan unbeatable in the world. The Prime Minister said this while addressing the signing ceremony of agreements among Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and cable operators regarding Pakistan Cricket broadcast and cable distribution rights here on Wednesday. The Prime Minister, while terming the agreement as a positive step, said it will provide lead to PTV in cricket broadcasts. He said that it is also important for cricket fans in the country. Imran Khan said the cricket broadcast will increase PTV’s coverage and quality. He said that there is a lot of cricket talent in Pakistan which needs to be polished, adding the cricket system in the country needs to be restructured. He advised the PCB to increase the competition level of players. Regarding possible increase in license fee of PTV, the Prime Minister said the government is waiting for its business plan.