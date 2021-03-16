Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently announced the South African Men’s and Women’s players were awarded the central contracts for the 2021-22 season. The upgrade system will again be in place this year.

Those players selected for the Proteas during the 2021/22 season who are not contracted can qualify for a performance-based National Contract upgrade.

For the men’s South African team, the calendar year includes two T20 World Cups- 2021 in India and 2022 in Australia. The South Africa team will also travel for a full tour for the very first time to Ireland in July 2021.