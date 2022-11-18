Linktree, a well-known platform that links to other social media sites and websites, is developing a mechanism for its producers to make money from the content they publish on the page.

With the Payment Lock function, content creators may place paywalls in front of certain pieces of information and charge users up to $150 per read.Only premium users will have access to the functionality; these users are permitted to erect paywalls around their content but are not strictly permitted to charge people for adult content.

A company representative clarified that only digital documents like PDFs, files, and videos would be subject to paywalls.For creators to lead their audience to alternative pages, such as their Instagram or TikTok handles, Linktree has become a crucial tool.Fans can use the link-in-bio features to add external links to resources or contact information, or to lead them to the precise content they want to view.

For its creators to monitor visitors and update their pages, the company recently released an app. Additionally, Linktree collaborated with TikTok to compile a selection of their videos for display on their Linktree page.