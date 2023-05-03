By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan Niazi, Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, talked in Sachi Baat. In the program SK Niazi discusses the current political scenario and judiciary conflicts with his guests Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ex PM and Amir-e-Jamat Islami Siraj ul Haq. He asked some serious and concerning questions and solutions regarding to recent political instability and delay of elections by coalition govt.

Answering to the question related to political instability and delay of elections by PDM govt Ex PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replied PDM is consist of 7 parties. Its coalition govt. I am not blaming someone but system is not perfect. Govt don’t have authority to delay the elections. Only ECP have authority to change the election schedule. Further he talked about the current rule of SC. He said SC provided the opportunity to talk about them. He said if full court bench was made at correct time everybody would be satisfied than. He said creator of the SC is parliament. ECP has given the election date on 8th October. PDM and PTI dialogues are useless.

He also discusses about the recent corruption during free flour distribution. He said food department is affected by 30 to 35% corruption. In Buzdar tenure the food department jobs were on sale. Not 25% of deserving people gets the free flour. A school teacher was appointed as food controller. NS will return on the doctor’s advice. NAB didn’t give relief PML (N) not in single case.

Amir Jamat-Islami Siraj ul Haq also joined the program and expresses his views on current political instability. He said every party has its own ideology but elections are for all. He said, “If decisions are not made in parliaments or courts than decisions will be made in barracks.” If politicians are not ready to talk situation will remain same. There is no second option rather than talks. People are watching who is doing? , what is happening? And who is behind everything, so people of Pakistan will decide. Billions of rupees of two families are in foreign banks. Replying to a question he regretted that NAB was misused. All institutions and whole country is standing in front of Block Street. People are hopeless from institutions. Coming elections are looking very dangerous. Politics can’t be damaged by someone’s ego. Real decisions are those which are supported by the majority.