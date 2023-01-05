Umair Jaswal, a singer-turned-actor, has said he will no longer play renowned bowler Shoaib Akhtar in the latter’s planned biography, Rawalpindi Express. For leaving the eagerly anticipated project, Jaswal cited “artistic and personal” factors.

The singer posted a statement on social media saying, “Due to artistic and personal considerations, I have decided to step away from the Shoaib Akhtar biopic project, Rawalpindi Express.”I won’t get involved in any forthcoming news or media pieces on this endeavour. I wish everyone involved the greatest best “He declared.

Umair Jaswal was reportedly cast in the planned biopic as the former cricket player in November. The project will concentrate on the fast bowler’s life, both personally and professionally.

Jaswal has declared that he would have a prominent part to perform in the movie. The entertaining film, which honours legendary cricketer Akhtar, has a compelling plot. Also playing significant roles in the movie are several well-known stars from Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

The film will debut on November 16, 2023. Jaswal was also rumoured to be making his big-screen comeback in the aforementioned movie after devoting six long years to his music career.

“As an actor, this project is a dream come true, “In a statement, the Coke Studio star had revealed. “I view the opportunity to portray Shoaib Akhtar on screen as a huge honour. Many young people in Pakistan are inspired by his life. He is not only well-liked in Pakistan but is a global symbol of cricket.”

I completely recognise that bearing this weight includes a great deal of responsibility, he added in addition. I’m enjoying every moment of this experience, and I’ll never forget the time we spent together getting ready for this particular portion, which required a wholly other level of dedication and effort.