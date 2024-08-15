Terrorism appears to be quickly spreading into a significant existential issue for Pakistan, if the security apparatus’s priority for it is any guide. Speaking during the Azadi Parade at PMA Kakul on the eve of Independence Day festivities, army chief Gen. Asim Munir felt it was important to use the event to reaffirm his organization’s commitment to eliminating the threat posed by the outlawed TTP, both physically and philosophically. Requesting that Kabul prioritize Islamabad over any duties it may believe it owes to the terrorist group, Pakistan wants positive relations with Afghanistan, “its long-standing and brotherly neighbour to the east,” as General Munir emphasized. Referring to terrorist organizations as “Fitna-al-Khawarij,” a recently coined term officially designating groups engaged in terrorist activities, Gen. Munir stated that the nation “does not consider them Pakistani” since they reject the Constitution and Sharia. The army chief named KP in particular as an area of concern for the authorities due to the resurgence of the “Fitna-al-Khawarij” in that province. This issue was, after all, initially raised by the choice to combine militancy and faith. And without first fixing the areas where it went wrong in the first place, would the state truly be able to enforce its new policy toward the TTP? It appears that the authorities will find it challenging to maintain purposefulness until they are more forthcoming about their own part in the origins of this issue. Only by taking a unified, unambiguous stand can the stark contradiction between the policies of the past and present be reconciled. By giving the TTP a new name, the Pakistani state is now making another attempt to address the issue in what it sees as a more “holistic” manner. But is it the best course of action to give a hard-core terrorist group a new moniker, particularly when that label has religious connotations as well? After all, this issue arose from the choice to combine militancy and faith. Furthermore, without resolving the initial mistakes, can the state truly be able to enforce its new policy regarding the TTP? It appears that maintaining clarity of purpose will remain challenging for the authorities unless they are more forthcoming about their own part in the origins of this issue. the powerful