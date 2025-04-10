Manama, Bahrain – In a significant stride toward enhancing Bahrain-Pakistan collaboration in healthcare and medical education, a high-level delegation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) visited Bahrain on April 8, 2025. The visit culminated in the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CPSP and the Arabian Gulf University (AGU).

The MoU will pave the way for comprehensive cooperation in postgraduate medical training, joint research, and faculty and student exchanges. The partnership also aligns with global priorities by addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to the AGU collaboration, the CPSP delegation engaged in high-profile meetings to explore further opportunities in Bahrain’s healthcare sector. The delegation met with Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health Bahrain, to discuss avenues for future cooperation in medical training, research, and healthcare policy development. The discussions underscored the potential for long-term collaboration to strengthen healthcare systems in both nations.

Later in the day, the delegation held talks with the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland Bahrain (RCSI) to explore synergies in medical education and accreditation, further expanding the scope of international cooperation.