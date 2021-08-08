ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) is preparing a five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan for 2022-2026 with special focus on structural reforms, health, education, promoting climate friendly future, inclusive growth, and good governance.

According to a statement issued by the World Bank on Sunday, during a week-long visit of the World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, to Pakistan, he discussed the Pakistan government’s priorities for the next few years with the government authorities.

The CPF framework has been informed by broad-based stakeholder consultations to help ensure alignment with country priorities. It said during the visit consultations have been held with federal and provincial governments, parliamentarians, private sector, civil society organisations including women and youth groups, media and academia, as well as development partners.

“I am pleased to see broad support for the direction of the new Country Partnership Framework, which is structured around human capital development – particularly ensuring health and education for girls and boys to give them the best possible start; promoting a cleaner and more climate-resilient future; fostering more equitable and inclusive growth; and strengthening governance,” Schafer said.

Schafer was joined in his meetings by the Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, and the Pakistan Alternate Executive Director for the World Bank, Naveed Baloch.

During his visit Schafer met with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the key reforms. The government’s ambitious plans for investing in human capital, social protection and job creation were also discussed. The WB offered its support to ensure that new initiatives like ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ benefit from international experience, global knowledge and are implemented in a targeted, impactful and fiscally sustainable way.

In meetings with Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Schafer emphasised the importance of staying the course on the structural reform programme launched by the government, particularly in the power sector and with respect to fiscal sustainability.

“We urge the government to accelerate the pace of power sector reforms as these are critical for Pakistan to achieve higher economic growth and resilient recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hartwig Schafer. The meetings also focused on the importance of building fiscal resilience through harmonizing the general sales tax nationwide, establishing an integrated debt management office, and ensuring a sustainable macroeconomic framework that encourages private investment and growth.

Schafer also met Minister for Planning Asad Umar and SAPM on National Health Services Faisal Sultan. He reassured them of the Bank’s continued support to finance the procurement of WHO-approved vaccines for Pakistan.

He acknowledged the government’s commitment to green, sustainable growth, decarbonisation and clean energy, nature-based solutions, and climate-friendly development. Recent macroeconomic, industrial and trade developments were also discussed.

During his meeting with Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation, Schafer was updated on the foundational progress made in developing the social protection system of Pakistan and reiterated the Bank’s continued support to the Ehsaas program, which is crucial to help citizens in need to cope with impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other socioeconomic shocks.

Schafer also held virtual meetings with Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan. He reassured them of the Bank’s commitment to support their respective sustainable development agendas at the provincial level under the new CPF, said the statement.