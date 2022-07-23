CHINA: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), of which the Gwadar port is the primary component, is crucial to Pakistan’s future economic development, according to Pakistan’s ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

“The CPEC is one of the five corridors created under the Belt and Road Initiative and one of the most significant flagship projects. In an interview with CGTN Radio, he claimed that half of its initiatives had already been completed.

According to Ambassador Haque, the first phase of the CPEC saw the completion of several significant energy projects, including hydro, wind, and solar projects.

Highways, rivers, and bridges that have been developed throughout Pakistan as part of the CPEC’s second component, he continued, have improved communication and transportation infrastructure.The installation of the fibre optic link from the Chinese border to Pakistan to support the communication network was a crucial component of the physical infrastructure.



The Gwadar port, which is nearly finished and operational, was mentioned by Ambassador Haque as the third crucial element in the initial phase.The construction of the International Airport and several other related infrastructure projects, including the recently opened East Bay Express, is still ongoing.



He mentioned the creation of the special economic zone in Gwadar and how many Chinese corporations were establishing operations there.Phase two, which was much more crucial and concentrated on industry, agriculture, social well-being of the populace, poverty alleviation, and green economy, was beginning for the nation.He continued, “We have also recently inaugurated China-Pakistan healthcare corridor, digital corridor, and green corridor.