CPEC game changer for region, Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal Says PTI has failed to deliver

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Member National Assembly Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said that PMLN government initiated historic projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which has the potential to be the game changer in the region.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar Khan Niazi in his renowned talk show ‘Sachi Baat’ on Tuesday, he said that during PMLN government he and his leadership worked day in and out to make CPEC a reality and PMLN truly deserves the credit for CPEC success.

While answering a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, he said that incumbent government has failed to deliver and now putting all the blames of failure on previous governments. He said that ever increasing inflation, unemployment and one crisis after another has exposed incompetency of the government. Ahsan Iqbal who is also Secretary General of PMLN said that it was already on the cards that PTI would face issue due to inexperience in administration, but more than two years have passed and still Prime Minister Imran Khan is unable to fulfill his promises and he has failed to deliver.

While answering a question regarding role of opposition in the country he said that after the sacred month of Muharram, all the political parties of opposition will sit together in order to establish one final agenda against incompetency of PTI.