BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a virtual meeting with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) chairperson He Lifeng to review the progress of ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and discussed preparations for future initiatives.

The premier was accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior officials for the meeting while He Lifeng was accompanied by Vice Chairmen Ning Jizhe and Tang Dengjie and other senior officials of the NDRC.

The premier said that the Pakistan-China partnership was time-tested and timeless, said a statement released after the meeting. “Despite COVID-19 pandemic, work on all CPEC projects progressed steadily due to joint cooperation of both sides,” it said, adding, “The prime minister appreciated efforts of the NDRC and relevant authorities of both sides in this regard.”

PM Imran reiterated that as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC had strategic significance for both Pakistan and China and was delivering tangible benefits to the people of the two countries. He noted with satisfaction that CPEC’s early-harvest projects have transformed Pakistan’s economic landscape thus laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.