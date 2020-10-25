ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the project of the people of Pakistan and not of any specific party.

In a tweet on Sunday, Senator Shibli Faraz said that PML-N’s NAB victims are actually celebrating the plundering of national exchequer and public resources on the self-proclaimed inauguration of the orange train. He said people bear the burden of expensive projects.He said that the opposition parties are doing negative politics by levelling baseless allegations against the government to hide their corruption. He said the previous government of PML-N has ruined the national institutions while the incumbent government is revamping and restructuring them.

The minister said the government is also effectively working to resolve all issues including bringing down inflation to provide relief to the common man. He said the PML-N has nothing to do with democracy as their leaders are involved in massive corruption and now are absconders.Faraz said the opposition parties will not succeed in concealing their corruption and escaping from the accountability process. TLTP