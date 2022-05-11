<!-- wp:image {"width":1053,"height":632} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/627b43b83b95b.jpg" alt="In this June 24 file photo, Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking a wicket. \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="1053" height="632"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shakib Hasan <\/a>tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and was ruled out of this week\u2019s first Test against Sri Lanka, the country\u2019s cricket authorities said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Shakib returned from the US on Tuesday and underwent a PCR and a rapid antigen test as a prerequisite for joining the team ahead of the series.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cBoth tests have returned positive results. He will now recover in self<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> isolation<\/a> and will be re-tested in due course. He has been ruled out of the first Test,\u201d the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Sri Lanka\u2019s cricket team is already in Bangladesh for the two-Test series, beginning at the Zahur Ahmed<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Chowdhury Stadium<\/a> in Chittagong on May 15. The<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>second Test will be held in Dhaka from May 23 to 27.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Shakib also missed Bangladesh\u2019s previous Test series against South Africa due to a family emergency.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->