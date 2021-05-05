CHAGAI: Pakistan has sealed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan over apprehensions regarding transmission of new variants of the coronavirus to the country,“The routes to the border have been completely sealed,” border sources said.

Pakistan had on Sunday announced to revise its land border management policy with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan.

In view of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) competent authorities have taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.

The revised land border management policy came into force from the midnight between 4 and 5 May.

The new border policy will remain in force until the midnight of 19 and 20 May, according to the NCOC.

The new policy being implemented over the people who will cross the border on foot.

The new rules of the policy will not be implementable over the cargo, bilateral trade and the Afghan Transit Trade, the NCOC stated.

Iran, Afghan border terminals will remain open for the entire week, according to the NCOC statement.

The authorities have also decided to enhance the number of the health staff and the law enforcement personnel at the border.

The tally of border personnel being increased to ensure enforcement of the testing protocols, officials said.