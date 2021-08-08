ISLAMABAD: Covid has further claimed 68 more lives in the past 24-hour period on Sunday with 4,445 fresh cases emerged of the virus countrywide, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data reveals.

In the past 24-hour cut-off period, NCOC said it conducted 55,002 COVID-19 tests which resulted in 4,445 infections. This takes the positivity rate to 8.09

Relevant to note that the NCOC announced to lift lockdown imposed in the Sindh province from August 09 while continuing with other restrictions on movement.

According to the NCOC, Karachi and Hyderabad will face new and eased restrictions on movement from August 09.

The Sindh province had announced to impose lockdown in the province from July 31 until August 08 citing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Covid-19 fourth wave losing some steam, NCOC Karachi session told. Earlier yesterday, a session of NCOC briefed that the fourth wave of Covid-19 has entered in its sixth week in country and losing some of its steam.

According to ARY News, a session of the NCOC in Karachi was held at the CM House hosted by Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Federal Minister Asad Umar, Lt. Gen. Hamood-uz-Zaman, Special Assistant to PM Khalid Mansoor and other officials attended the meeting.