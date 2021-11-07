ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that coronavirus lockdowns resulted in unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally and adversely affected most countries in the world.

Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that despite that Pakistan has fared relatively much better compared to other countries.

The prime minister also shared a video clip of Finance Ministry Spokesperson Muzammil Aslam who rubbished the notions of Pakistan’s dwindling economy.

Quoting the data of Food and Agriculture Organization, he said from September to October this year, food prices increased by 1.9%, World Cereal Index by 3.2%, edible oil prices by 9.6%, and dairy products by 2.6%.

However, he said despite the worldwide inflation trend, Pakistan’s exports recorded an increase of 17% in October and are likely to touch $30 billion mark this year. Textile exports are expected to reach $22 billion this year.

He said consequent to the government’s timely measures, the non-oil imports of the country reduced by 12.5% last month making a difference of $750 million. He said due to increasing income, tax collection also surged with 32% increase in four months making the government to receive additional Rs 151 billion compared to last year.

He said according to the latest data, country’s cotton crop increased by 81% during the last four months. In August, the industry recorded a growth of over 12% and companies’ profits by 21%. “All this shows that the country’s economy is heading fast and employment would be required in the coming days,” the spokesperson commented.

Addressing a question about any relief for the middle class in PM’s recently announced Rs 120 billion relief package, he said the government had already announced a concession of Rs5-7 on every electricity unit to be consumed more than the previous year’s consumption during November to February.

Moreover, he said the sugar prices would fall in the near future owing to record sugarcane crop. “All these things will appear on the ground in coming days,” he remarked.

He said the prices of oil, gas and edible oil were not in the government’s control; however the owing to the record crops this year, Pakistan would emerge from a food deficit to a food surplus country.

On the other hand, opposition is demanding resignation of Imran Khan over rising prices of commodities including sugar and petrol. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced a long march against PTI government in December while

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pressed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s ouster for ending inflation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maryam said that the PML-N and PDM want to become voice of people. “The severe punishment of inflation imposed by an incompetent ruler, the suicides of fed up people with starvation and even after making country as most backward in the region but the business of lies continues from upper to lower level,” she added.