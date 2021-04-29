ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday announced that the coronavirus vaccination centres will remain shut during the Eidul Fitr holidays across the country

According to a notification issued by the health ministry, COVID-19 vaccination centers will remain closed from May 13 to May 15th on the eve of Eidul Fitr. The vaccination centers will resume their operations from the 16th of May.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had given its nod to shut the vaccination centers on the eve of Eid.

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced six-day Eid holidays in the country amid COVID surge besides also adopting a stay home, stay safe strategy.

The NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar had reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy, and restrictions on international flights.

The NCOC had announced Eid holidays in the country from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain close on the occasion. The details issued by the body in a notification had further said that other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets would remain shut during the Eid holidays.