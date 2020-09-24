COVID-19 Screening & Tests held at COMSATS University Islamabad

Islamabad, The nation is grateful to its Healthcare workers who have rendered services at an immense personal risk; these remarks were made by Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector COMSATS University Islamabad, while inaugurating a random screening clinic organized by the National Institute of Health at the Islamabad Campus of CUI. The random screening clinic is part of efforts of the federal government to ensure active screening of university going students and staff in order to proactively initiate containment of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prof. Afzal said that COMSATS University accords highest priority to the on campus safety and wellbeing of its students. He said that the university is taking strong precautionary measures and organizing awareness sessions for students and faculty. He also said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to respond actively towards the containment measures of the government so that life may continue to function according to the new normal. Prof. Afzal also said that COMSATS University has devised assays for the rapid detection of the causative virus of the pandemic which are being tested at NIH. He lauded the role of Healthcare practitioners, doctors, paramedics working in hospitals and officials of NIH who were engaged in disease surveillance NIH will provide 400 free testing kits to COMSATS University in its first phase of screening and train University medical staff on drawing naso-phryangeal swab samples from suspected cases of covid-19. Seminary teacher’s ‘torture’ kills 5-year-old student