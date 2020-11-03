ISLAMABAD : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has convened an Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) on November 5 to review various academic agendas in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. According to a notification issued by the ministry on Tuesday, the meeting will be presided over by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and attended by education ministers of all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the notification, the agenda of the meeting entails a Covid-19 situation update, decision on winter vacation in educational institutions as well as moving the academic year from April to August. Board examinations of the eighth grade will also be discussed.

A day earlier, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood clarified that schools and educational institutions across Pakistan are not being closed despite a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. “Rumours again afloat regarding school closures.

It is again clarified that educational institutions are not being closed,” he announced in a tweet. He stated that the government will continue to monitor the health of students, teachers and school staff “but at the moment no such decision (about closing schools or educational institutions) has been made”. Following an almost six-month break in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, educational institutions in Pakistan reopened in mid-September after the National Coordination and Operation Centre’s approval. TLTP