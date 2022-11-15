ISLAMABAD: According to information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PM Shehbaz Sharif has the fatal coronavirus.The federal minister announced on Twitter that Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, had tested positive for coronavirus.

She continued by saying that the PM had been ill for two days and that, on the doctor’s advice, a virus test was done on him today (Tuesday).She also urged the populace and the workforce to pray for the prime minister’s quick recovery.

After a lengthy journey to London, PM Shehbaz arrived home on Monday.After attending the climate change conference (COP) in Egypt, Prime Minister Shehbaz took a flight to London.

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Prime Minister Shehbaz met in London to talk about the country’s politics and other concerns.

It is important to note that PM Shehbaz left for home on Sunday as his health deteriorated. He was at the airport to fly home on SundayThe virus had previously infected him.