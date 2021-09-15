ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total deaths from coronavirus was 73, with 2, 714 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 73 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 65 of whome died in hospital and 8 died out of hospital on 14 September, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

However, out of total 73 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 22 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment. During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The total number of active COVID cases in Pakistan was recorded 77,532 as of 15 September. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Multan 75 percent, Bahawalpur 53 percent, Lahore 51percent and Sargodha 48 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Sargodha 80 percent, Bahawalpur 61 percent, Swabi 73 percent and Faisalabad 54 percent.

Around 529 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 56,733 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 18,599 in Sindh, 19,572 in Punjab, 11,813 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,078 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,161 in Balochistan, 564 in GB, and 946 in AJK.

Around 1,108,339 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,212,809 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,490, Balochistan 32,658, GB 10,198, ICT 10,3293, KP 16,9429, Punjab 41,6901 and Sindh 44,6840.

About 26,938 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,192 have perished in Sindh, out of which 14 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on 14 September.

12,291 in Punjab out of which 25 deaths occured in hospital and seven out of hospital during past 24 hours. 5,310 in KP where 20 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 892 in ICT among three deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 344 in Balochistan, 182 in GB and 727 in AJK out of which three died in hospital succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 18, 625,952 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,761 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.